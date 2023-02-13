Port Muskogee to offer housing stipends to new residents

Port Muskogee is offering its assistance to improve the city's employment base under its Work Ready Program.
"Ready.Set.Move" is a $10,000 incentive stipend program for home ownership to bring new talent to Muskogee.
Darla Heller, head of workforce development for Port Muskogee, said there have already been three successful applicants since the program started. On Thursday, three new residents and new employees of Muskogee-based companies will receive stipends toward the purchase of a new home in the city limits.
"This incentive, this community and these employers are exampling that talent recruitment, and progress is being made in rural Oklahoma," Heller said. "We want people who work in Muskogee to live in Muskogee. We don't want them traveling from Tulsa every day to come to work."
The program is supported by the City of Muskogee Foundation (CoMF) and City of Muskogee. CoMF chair Wren Stratton said this program is an excellent way to improve the economy in the city.
"We work very closely with Economic Development at the Port of Muskogee," Stratton said. "Darla had approached us about the idea of an incentive to help folks with housing and recruiting hard to recruit people professionals.
"These will be folks that will continue to contribute and invest in our community."
Heller said the applicants filled out their applications in January.
"Each one is a new hire to the area," she said. "That's one of the parts of the application. Not everyone can apply for this — the company actually applies."
She also said the incentive is presented during the interview process.
"The companies are like 'Hey, we have this incentive in Muskogee. If you take this position, and you buy a home, we can apply on your behalf for you to receive a stipend,'" Heller said. "It's like the Tulsa Remote program, except the new hire has to buy or build a home in the Muskogee city limits."
Outside of working and buying a house in Muskogee, there are other criteria that the applicants have to meet before they can be considered.
"There are some stipulations, I mean, we're not investing in houses," Heller said. "It's got to be market rate and a viable home. We still have some that we can give away.
"This is for new businesses trying to hire talent or existing businesses that are trying to fill hard to fill positions."
To learn more about the Ready.Set.Move incentive, contact Heller with Port Muskogee at darla@muskogeeport.com.
