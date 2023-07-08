Porter brings out its best peaches in all sorts of ways during the Porter Peach Festival.
The 57th annual festival runs Thursday through July 15 throughout the town.
Krystal Livesay, a festival organizer, said the celebration offers something for everyone to enjoy.
“We celebrate the town’s agriculture legacy over three days with live music, a parade, food trucks, vendors, a peachy culinary contest, free peaches and custard, and so much more,” Livesay said. “People will get to visit Porter, and see why it is the Official Peach Capital of Oklahoma.”
Festivities begin Thursday with the Porter’s Got Talent contest on the main stage.
Friday gets especially peachy with the Taste of Haven Culinary Contest at the Civic Center. The “Haven” refers to the juicy sweet Glohaven or red haven peaches that are popular at the festival.
Entries will be accepted from 5 to 6 p.m. For an entry fee of $25, people can enter their treats in four categories:
• Peach cobbler, cake, crisp, pie;
• Jars and jams;
• All other sweet peach treats; and
• Any Peachy Thing — especially for entrants 18 and younger.
Visitors can enjoy the entries at 7 p.m. Tasting kits are $15. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m.
Porter’s annual parade featuring Peach Festival royalty, floats and horseback riders will go along Main Street at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Grand Marshals are Porter FFA advisor Brad Criner and FFA members Addison Criner; Carlie Guinn; Addison Brown; and Abby Gourd, who won the 2023 National Western Championship in meat judging in Denver.
Peaches donated by Livesay Orchards will be auctioned off at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
People can enjoy free peaches and frozen custard at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the fire station. Krystal Livesay said a couple thousand servings will be served.
There will be live music on the main stage each night.
Old time street games such as feed sack races, water balloon toss and noodle toss will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Those who are not into peaches can enjoy other foods.
“Some of the new food vendors will offer authentic Mexican dishes, seafood, Indian tacos, peachy desserts and more,” Livesay said We will be extending vendors down Bellaire Avenue, around the fire station corner, so we will have even more shopping opportunities available.”
