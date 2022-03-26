QUICK 5: 5 Things to know about your tax refund

The Internal Revenue Service answers five of the most frequently asked questions about an income tax refund.
1 How quickly will I get my refund?
"We issue most refunds in less than 21 calendar days. However, it’s possible your tax return may require additional review and take longer."
2 Where can I go to check the status of my refund?
"Where’s My Refund? on IRS.gov and the IRS2Go mobile app remains the best way to check the status of a refund."
3 When can I start checking Where’s My Refund? for my refund’s status?
"Twenty-four hours after we’ve received your electronically filed tax return or four weeks after you’ve mailed a paper tax return."
4 I’m a nonresident alien. I don’t have to pay U.S. federal income tax. How do I claim a refund for federal taxes withheld on income from a U.S. source?
"To claim a refund of federal taxes withheld on income from a U.S. source, a nonresident alien must report the appropriate income and withholding amounts on Form 1040-NR, U.S. Nonresident Alien Income Tax Return."
5 Why is my refund different than the amount on the tax return I filed?
"All or part of your refund may have been used (offset) to pay off past-due federal tax, state income tax, state unemployment compensation debts, child support, spousal support, or other federal nontax debts, such as student loans."
If you have any further questions about your income tax return or refund, go to www.irs.gov or call (800) 829-1040 for individuals or (800) 829-4933 for businesses.
— Ronn Rowland
