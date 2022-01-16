QUICK 5: 5 things you might not know about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Baptist minister and social activist Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) dedicated his life to the nonviolent struggle for justice in the United States.
1 King's birth name Was Michael, not Martin.
"King was born Michael King Jr. on Jan. 15, 1929. In 1934, however, his father, a pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, traveled to Germany and became inspired by the Protestant Reformation leader Martin Luther. As a result, King Sr. changed his own name as well as that of his 5-year-old son."
2 King entered college at the age of 15.
"King was such a gifted student that he skipped grades nine and 12 before enrolling in 1944 at Morehouse College, the alma mater of his father and maternal grandfather."
3 King received his doctorate in Systematic Theology.
"After earning a divinity degree from Pennsylvania’s Crozer Theological Seminary, King attended graduate school at Boston University, where he received his Ph.D. in 1955."
4 King’s 'I Have a Dream' speech was not his first at the Lincoln Memorial.
"Six years before his iconic oration at the March on Washington, King was among the civil rights leaders who spoke in the shadow of the Great Emancipator during the Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom on May 17, 1957."
5 King's mother was also slain by a bullet.
"On June 30, 1974, as 69-year-old Alberta Williams King played the organ at a Sunday service inside Ebenezer Baptist Church, Marcus Wayne Chenault Jr. rose from the front pew, drew two pistols and began to fire shots. One of the bullets struck and killed King, who died steps from where her son had preached nonviolence."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.