Quick 5: Annual Junior Achievement event set for April 26-27

Brian Jackson with Junior Achievement answers questions about this year's Dress the Pin contest and the Play4JA bowling event.
1 What is “Dress the Pin” and when is the deadline to submit a decorated pin?
"Bowling teams compete in this dress the pin contest. A traveling trophy currently held by last year's winners, “Griffin Foods,” will compete to defend and take home the traveling trophy."
2 Is the pin contest or bowling for companies or can individuals participate?
"Sponsoring teams only. Individuals may compete if they sponsor a team of five bowlers at $500."
3 Where can you get the pins, and is there a cost?
"Bowling pins are available at Firstar Bank, 510 N. Main St. Just ask for a bowling pin!"
4 When is Play4JA Bowl?
"This popular community event has grown and is offering two sessions. Play4JA Bowl Session one will be 6-8 p.m. April 26 and Session two will be 6-8 p.m. April 27 at Green Country Lanes."
5 What is the theme for this year?
"This year’s theme Play4JA is generic and broad but needs to be anything sports — gymnastics, NASCAR, golf, bowling, tennis, soccer, football, basketball or baseball, all playing for Junior Achievement!"
You can help
If you would like to sponsor a team or put together a team for Play4JA, contact Brian Jackson at bjackson@jaok.org or (918) 406-3043.
