Adult & Teen Challenge
By Davis Cordova dcordova@muskogeephoenix.com

The Freedom House Adult and Teen Challenge of Checotah received a donation from James Hodge Toyota Tuesday. The donation included items to use at the Freedom House and a check. Kathy Love, the executive director, and Julie Tittjung, executive administrative assistant, answer questions regarding the Adult and Teen Challenge and the fundraiser.

1 What is Adult and Teen Challenge?

“It is a Christian faith-based recovery program for adult women with life controlling issues such as drugs and alcohol.”

2 What is the mission?

“They live with us at the Freedom House in Checotah for 12-plus months and work on their root issues. They have to be 18 years of age, and right now we have about 40 women.”

3 What is one way the program receives money?

“The program has a Super Thrift store in Muskogee in which all proceeds go to support the Freedom House in Checotah. The Super Thrift accepts donations to go toward the store.”

4 How was the money donated by James Hodge raised?

“James Hodge donated $25 for every car sold the past few weeks. The check is for $750.”

5 What else was donated to the Freedom House?

“James Hodge Toyota put on a car show on Saturday. They have been a real big blessing to us. The entry for the show was to donate a canned or boxed food item, hygiene product or goods for women and children.”

— Davis Cordova

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video