Ashley Henderson of Fast Lanes Bowling Center in Checotah talks about the Third annual Fast Lanes Car Show & Cruise Night on Aug. 8.
1 What is the purpose of the car show?
“We want to increase community awareness of bowling and wind down the summer months with a family tradition that dates back to Mike’s Uncle Phillip Lish and his loves for cars and trucks.”
2 The last two years it has been part of Cruise Night and National Bowling Day. Will that be the same this year?
“Yes! Everyone will get two free games of bowling from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cruise Night will kick off about 7 p.m.”
3 What kind of cars will be on display?
“We will have all kinds of hot rods and rat rods. The years will range from before 1939 to present. There will also be motorcycles and big rigs!”
4 What kind of prizes, if any, will registrants be competing for?
“They will be competing for personalized trophies recognizing their specific class of competition. Every registrant will also receive a T-shirt and a food voucher to redeem inside the bowling alley at our restaurant!”
5 How has the show grown from the previous two years?
“The first year we only had 30 cars. The second year we had 50. This year we are expecting there to be 70! We will also have a bunch of cool new vendors this year. There will be custom air brush painting, snow cones, hand made goat milk soaps, hand made clothing, as well as shoes, purses and jewelry. Our Cornhole Tournament had about 15 teams last year, and this year we are anticipating 30!!”
