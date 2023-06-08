Tera Shows, Media Relations Manager for the City of Muskogee, answers questions about Saturday's household pollutant collection event.
1 How much can one car bring?
"We ask individuals to only attend one time and to only bring items from one household."
2 How do the pollutants have to be contained?
"To help identify material, we ask for the pollutants to be brought to us in their original containers."
3 Is this the only time this year for a collection event?
"We will have another collection event on Oct. 14."
4 What happens to the pollutants once the event is over?
"The pollutants will be either be recycled, if possible, or disposed of in an environmentally friendly way."
5 What else can be dropped off or are there any other sites to drop off?
"The Police Department will be at the event to collect pharmaceuticals and sharps in containers. The landfill and the brush and limb site will also be open for drop off."
NEEDED:
You must bring a valid driver's license and City of Muskogee water bill to all sites.
— Ronn Rowland
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Household pollutant collection.
WHERE: City Material yard, 1503 S. Cherokee St.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6340.
• • •
WHAT: Free Dump Day.
WHERE: Waste Management Landfill, 2801 S, 54th St. W.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6340.
• • •
WHAT: Brush and limb disposal.
WHERE: North 40th and Denver streets.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
INFORMATION: (918) 684-6340.
