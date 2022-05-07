QUICK 5: DisasterAssistance.gov answers frequently asked questions

DisasterAssitance.gov, a website thats part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), answers five questions about disaster relief.
1 When can I apply for assistance?
"To apply for assistance, the president must make a major disaster declaration for your state. The declaration must also name the county you live in for Individual Assistance."
2 What if my county isn't declared?
"Do you have damage from a disaster but don’t see your county declared for Individual Assistance?
Sometimes other counties are added to the declaration later. You can come back and look up your address from our Home page to see if your county has been added. You can also visit FEMA's Disaster Declarations page."
3 Can I apply for FEMA assistance if I have insurance?
"Yes. You may qualify for FEMA assistance even if you have insurance. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by your insurance. So, you need to file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible."
4 Does disaster assistance have to be repaid?
"It depends on the type of assistance you received. You don’t usually have to repay assistance from FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program (IHP). However, if you told FEMA there was a delay in your insurance settlement, any FEMA money issued to you would be an advance. You must repay this when you get your settlement."
5 My insurance settlement did not meet enough needs to help me recover from the disaster. Can I apply for assistance from FEMA?
"Yes. You may apply for FEMA assistance if you still have unmet disaster-caused needs after your maximum insurance settlement. FEMA will request a copy of the claim settlement record and ask you to describe what you still need. You must qualify to receive assistance."
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.