March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Kidscardonations.org supplied five facts about developmental disabilities.
1 What are the most common?
"Some of the most common developmental disabilities include Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD), Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Learning Disability, Intellectual Disability, Tourette Syndrome, and Muscular Dystrophy."
2 Are developmental disabilities passed down through generations?
"Developmental disabilities are usually hereditary. However, there are also risk factors that can contribute to their development. These are maternal infections during pregnancy, untreated or late treatment of jaundice after birth, fetal alcohol syndrome and premature birth."
3 What do I look for if I suspect my child has a developmental disability?
"One of the most important considerations when it comes to children with suspected learning disabilities is whether or not they are meeting certain developmental milestones. Developmental milestones include the child’s first activities such as walking, smiling, and waving goodbye. Children have different paces when it comes to achieving developmental milestones. If your child is not meeting the milestones on the expected age range, consider having your child checked by a pediatrician."
4 How often should I monitor my child?
"Children with suspected developmental disabilities should be monitored carefully by their parents as well as health care professionals. Screenings are also available to test if the child is learning the basic skills or if they’re developing the skills later than normal."
5 What is the most important aspect of developmental disabilities?
"The most important aspect of developmental disabilities is early detection and intervention. If you notice that your child is showing delays in development, it’s important to see the doctor as soon as possible so that certain strategies to effectively deal with the condition can be implemented. The sooner these delays are detected, the better for your child."
— Ronn Rowland
