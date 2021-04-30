Kim Martin of the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce talks about the Fort Gibson Poker Run.
1 Can you briefly describe a Poker Run?
"Bikes or cars enter to drive a route with stops, while drawing numbered poker chips to see who can collect the highest or lowest chip total at the end stop. There are six stops that riders will stop at as they ride through the beautiful Tenkiller Dam area."
2 I saw it’s in memory of Carl Kelley. Who was he?
"Carl Kelley was a local community leader and business owner, former Muskogee policeman and member of the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce."
3 Who is eligible to participate?
"Participation is eligible for anyone 21 years of age and older."
4 What sort of prizes will be available?
"A high hand prize of $1,000, and a low hand prize of $500 will be awarded."
5 Who benefits from the proceeds?
"A portion of the proceeds benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and smaller events the Fort Gibson Chamber has throughout the year."
