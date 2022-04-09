Quick 5: Five surprising facts about wildfires

Wildfires can be destructive and catastrophic for natural habitats and the firefighters tasked with containing them. AccuWeather.com provides five surprising facts about wildfires.
1 Most animals are able to escape the flames.
"Contrary to popular belief, the wildfires themselves are not devastating to all animals. Large mammals usually do not die within the fire; their instincts will lead them to depart their habitat before they are threatened. For example, during the devastating 1998 Yosemite wildfire, only 1% of the native elk population was killed in the blaze."
2 Wildfires can produce “fire tornadoes.”
"These “fire tornadoes” are most often referred to as fire whirls. They are a rare but destructive aspect to wildfires and can be responsible for the rapid spread of fires that were on track to be contained. Meteorologically, they are most related to dust devils or whirlwinds."
3 Climate change may cause more wildfires.
"A study published in Ecosphere named 'Climate Change and Disruptions to Global Fire Activity' deduced that 'warmer and drier weather may increase fire activity in biomass-rich areas [such as forests, grasslands], but have the opposite effect in moisture-stressed biomes [ice caps, deserts].'”
4 A certain type of beetle thrives during forest fires.
"The beetle of the subgenus Melanophils uses its specialized infrared radiation sensors to detect burning forests. Once they have found their desired inferno, they mate and lay eggs in the scorched trees. The beetles find wildfire-ravaged landscapes desirable because the dead trees no longer have defense mechanisms like sap to protect insects from burrowing."
5 Most wildfires are man-made.
"While fires may be caused by lightning strikes and other naturally occurring events, it is estimated that over 80 percent of wildfires are direct results of human error. Unattended campfires and discarded cigarettes are a few of the common man-made causes and they can destroy thousands of acres and endanger millions of lives."
