Quick 5: How to see this weekend's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse

NASA and Space.com detail the upcoming "super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse that will occur Sunday night through Monday morning.
1 What time does the eclipse start?
"The visible part of the eclipse begins about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, with totality starting an hour later and lasting for about an hour and a half. The eclipse starts about an hour and a half after dark, with the moon relatively low in the sky."
2. Why is it called a "super flower blood moon"?
"You can imagine the sunsets and sunrises of our planet being reflected upon the moon's surface; as the sky looks redder during this phase of the day, that is a way of explaining why the Blood Moon color happens."
3 Is it safe to look at a lunar eclipse?
"As long as you're in a safe environment, there are no worries with looking at a lunar eclipse. Unlike a solar eclipse, which requires certified eclipse glasses, an eclipse of the moon is a safe event."
4 What is a lunar eclipse?
"Lunar eclipses occur when the moon passes into the shadow of the Earth. Since the Earth and the moon have slightly tilted orbits to each other, this happens generally a couple of times a year when the tilts of the orbit align."
5 When will the next lunar eclipse be?
"The next and last lunar eclipse of the year will take place on Nov. 8. The total lunar eclipse will be visible at least partially from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, the Arctic and most of South America."
