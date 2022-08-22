Quick 5: Muskogee Chamber of Commerce wish to honor veterans

Corynne Jewson of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce answers five questions about the Chamber's Veterans Banner program.
1 How can someone purchase a banner?
"They can apply on our website, or they can stop into the Chamber, 310 W Broadway to apply https://muskogeechamber.org/chamber-of-commerce/military-veteran-banners/. They need to fill out the application, a DD214 form, and a photo of the person they are recognizing."
2 What if someone wants to honor a veteran that’s not from the Muskogee area?
"This program is only for people from the Muskogee Area, but that does cover the whole county. We have Veterans from Bragg and Fort Gibson."
3 Exactly where will the banners be on display?
"Banners will be displayed downtown Muskogee. A majority of them are hung on Broadway but now that we are over to 200 banners, banners are also being hung on 3rd and 4th street between Court and Okmulgee."
4 Exactly how long will the banners be on display?
"The banners go up the first week of October and are taken down the week after Thanksgiving."
5 What happens to the banners once the banners are taken down?
"Once taken down, there are two options for the banners. One they can be picked up and taken home by the purchaser (we will reach out the following year to rehang at no cost). The second is the Chamber is happy to store the banner and will rehang them each year at no cost."
Deadline to apply is Sept. 2.
— Ronn Rowland
