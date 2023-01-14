Joshua Gwin of the Oklahoma Blood Institute offers helpful advice on donating blood at Tuesday's blood drive at the Oklahoma School for the Blind.
1 Do I need medical clearance in order to donate?
"We do not require a doctor's medical clearance, however we do perform a simple pre-screen process that ensures that the donor is healthy enough and it's safe for them to donate, as long as they are feeling healthy and well on the day of donation. Outlined here: https://www.obi.org/how/ "
2 Is is too late to make an appointment for Tuesday’s blood drive?
"No, not at all. Appointments can be made online at https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/409625 or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are welcome, as well."
3 What will donors receive for participating in the blood drive?
"The donor gets a choice from two different long-sleeve T-shirts right now ,as well as a nice selection of snacks and drinks."
4 How can I donate if I can’t make it to the drive at Oklahoma School for the Blind?
"If you cannot make this blood drive, you can always call us at 877-340-8777 or visit our website at https://obi.org/where/ to locate donor center or mobile blood drive happening in your area."
5 Where can I get more information about upcoming blood drives?
"Our website is a fantastic place to find upcoming blood drives, special events, new promotions, etc.: https://www.obi.org/ or https://www.obi.org/where/ "
— Ronn Rowland
You can help
WHAT: Blood Drive.
WHERE: Oklahoma School for the Blind, 3300 Gibson St.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
INFORMATION: (877) 340-8777; www.obi.org
