Brooke Hall with Muskogee Parks and Recreation talks about the youth triathlon that will take place Sept. 12.
1. Where did the idea come from?
“Another youth triathlon held in Tulsa. Ours is unique with the swim portion taking place in the water park lazy river.”
2. Where do the proceeds go?
“The entry fees support the race expenses — I:40 Race Service times the event and purchase of T-shirts and medals.”
3. What events make up the triathlon?
“It is a short sprint triathlon — race distances are 25-yard swim, one-mile bike, 3/4-mile run. Our goal is to have a race achievable for all fitness levels. This is a fun non-competitive event, parents are able to assist their children in the transition area in between each event.”
4. What are the different age and gender divisions?
“Ages 6-14 may participate. All participants receive a finisher’s medal. We will have trophies for top three male/female age groups 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-14.”
5. Are you looking for volunteers?
“Yes, we need volunteers to assist on the course to help direct and cheer on the racers.”
