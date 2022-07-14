A fire will change your life in many ways. Knowing where to begin and who can help you is important. The U.S. Fire Administration, a branch of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), hopes you find this information useful as you return to normal.
1 Who do I call for help?
"Contact your local disaster relief service, such as the American Red Cross. They will help you find food, clothing, medicine and a place to stay."
2 What about everything in my home?
"If you have insurance, contact your insurance company. Ask what you should do to keep your home safe until it is repaired. Ask who you should talk to about cleaning up your home. If you are not insured, try contacting community groups for aid and assistance."
3 When can I return to my home?
"Check with the fire department to make sure that your home is safe to enter. Be very careful when you go inside. Floors and walls may not be as safe as they look."
4 What about any pets I have?
"Handle them carefully. Try to leave pets with a family member, friend or veterinarian if you are visiting or cleaning your damaged home. Keeping your pets out of the house until the cleanup is complete will keep them safe."
5 What about money I spend while displaced?
"Begin saving receipts for any money that you spend related to the fire loss. The receipts may be needed later by the insurance company and to prove any losses claimed on your income tax."
