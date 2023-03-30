Rare classmates were award recipients

It is rare that two individuals from the same school are awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, but for two World War II veterans that is the case.
Both were from eastern Oklahoma and both were Native Americans.
Patriotism is an important attribute among America’s Indian nations. During World War II, nearly one of every 16 adult male Indians enlisted and fought for their country. They served with distinction, displaying courage and valor in the time-honored tradition of the warrior.
Ernest Childers, a Muscogee (Creek), was born in Broken Arrow. Jack Montgomery, a Cherokee, was raised in rural Sequoyah County. Both attended the Chilocco Indian School at Arkansas City, Kansas.
A fellow classmate and veteran named Charles LeClair stated that he believed Chilocco was the only school in the nation to produce two Medal of Honor recipients. Certainly it was a rare occurrence.
Both Childers and Montgomery were members of the 180th Infantry Regiment, known as the Thunderbirds, which was made up entirely of First Americans. The Thunderbirds were a part of the 45th Infantry Division created from the Oklahoma National Guard. The Thunderbirds saw action in North Africa, Italy and Germany.
Childers was cited for “risk of life above and beyond the call of duty,” when awarded the Medal of Honor in 1944 in Naples, Italy. He was the first Indian so honored during World War II. In action at Salerno, Italy, Childers cleared two machine gun nests while wounded.
At Padiglione, Italy, Montgomery singlehandedly, with his company’s artillery support, captured 32 enemy soldiers. He was wounded shortly afterward and shipped back to the U.S.
Once recovered from his wounds, Montgomery was ordered to the White House where President Franklin Roosevelt presented him with the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1945. Childers also met the President after returning to the States.
Both Chilocco scholars received a hero’s welcome when they returned home. Like most soldiers, they rarely spoke of their heroism, however. But they are continually honored by having their names on VA Medical facilities in Tulsa and Muskogee.
