"I was just getting to school for breakfast. I lived in Ogden, Utah, at the time. Ever since then I've always wanted to be become a soldier. I served 10 years in the Army with a deployment to Afghanistan.
— Tresh Duby, Checotah
"I was setting on the couch just watching TV and saw it, then watched the second plane hit. I sat there and cried watching everything and everyone — so sad and horrible."
— Jan Landrum, Braggs
"I was living in New York at the time. It was terrifying. If I talk about it now, I still get shaky."
— Flame Baker, Wagoner
"I was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan, at the time. It was officially September 12 at the time due to the time difference. We were out in town having a going away celebration for a fellow Marine when shore patrol walked in. They escorted every service member back to base and piled us into the movie theater. The planes hitting the towers was playing on the movie screen. We instantly knew the nation had changed forever."
— Donnie E. Current II, Muskogee
"I was at work in Oklahoma City. We pulled a television into my office and had it on just seconds before the second plane hit. We saw it hit and were in shock."
— Veronica DeFries, Braggs
"I had just got to Muskogee Public Library for story time with my oldest. They rolled out a large television and we watched in disbelief. Story time started a little late that morning."
— DaRhonda Clabaugh, Muskogee
"I was driving on I-17 in Phoenix, Arizona, when I heard the announcement on the radio: "I repeat, this is not an accident." After he announced that, the second plane hit. Will never forget."
— Jenny Ellison, Checotah
"I was active duty military stationed in Freiburg, Germany. Just got off work. Went into the barracks, turned on the news, and watched the second plane hit one of the towers. About five minutes later, cell phone rang. My First Sergeant said be downstairs in five minutes with full kit and bring everyone in the barracks with you. Within an hour we were guarding all the military housing areas in the area."
— Bryan Smith, Muskogee
"I was in my kindergarten class. I remember it coming on the box television, but that’s about it. I’m thankful for all the information that you can search and find about it."
— Hayley Amador, Wagoner
"I was in my fifth grade class in Okay and we watched it on a roller TV. Everyone was in shock just watching. The world stood still that day."
— Chrissy O'Connor, Muskogee
