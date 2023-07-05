Early morning rain and stifling humidity didn’t keep residents from attending the Independence Day parade Saturday in downtown Muskogee.
The parade was held to celebrate the birthday of the United States but also to celebrate the Frontier Days Rodeo that was held at Hatbox Arena last Friday and Saturday.
Citizens young and old lined West Okmulgee Avenue and West Broadway between Second and Sixth streets to see floats, horses and grab some candy being tossed into the crowd by float riders.
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said it was good to see those who braved the weather lining the parade route for the inaugural parade.
“We wanted to have the opportunity to give something back, especially on Independence Day,” he said. “So many people are suffering hardships, especially from COVID. We want to do everything we can as a community — that we give back and not just take.”
Participants in the parade represented the city in different fashions. There were members of the Muskogee Fire Department, the Bedouin Shrine Temple, the Muskogee Roundup Club, the Frontier Days Rodeo and the Cruis’n Angels Car Club.
Donna Woods, President of the Muskogee County Democrats, rode in the back of a truck with her mother, Muskogee County Democrats Past President Judy Woods, and waved to the crowd.
“I’m just so excited that we’re celebrating America,” Woods said. “We’re all one and we should celebrate that. We should have always been doing this and I’m glad that it’s starting.”
John Stewart, who was in attendance with his family, said it was just being there that was fun.
“We got lucky with the weather,” he said. “We’re just here to watch the parade with the kids.”
Christie Savage, who had a daughter riding with the Muskogee Roundup Club in the parade, passed out hand fans to the attendees who wanted one.
“I’m just excited to be here,” she said. “It’s just exciting to see everyone here to watch the parade.”
