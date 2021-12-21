Last year it was the parade-goers that drove along the parade route.
On Monday, residents from all around the Muskogee area lined Second Street and East Broadway for the annual Main Street Muskogee Christmas Parade.
There were floats, trucks, emergency vehicles, first responders and several Grinches in custody to greet the people.
The grand marshals of this year's parade were first responders. The parade was led by MPD Chief Johnny Teehee.
Taylor Pevehouse, a member of the Muskogee Police Department, rode on horseback along with Lt. Jerry Jaynes and said she was enjoying herself.
"I had to work last year, but this year I'm not working," she said. "I'm having a ton of fun. I'm having a blast."
Mayor Marlon Coleman followed on his float that had a big vat of simulated hot chocolate, from which Coleman tossed out candy to the children in attendance.
Russell Sain, vice president of Main Street Muskogee, was the emcee and was glad the spectators were out en force.
Last year's parade had the spectators driving by the floats and participants because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"Planning something like this is a logistical nightmare," Sain said. "You have to close streets and coordinate with a lot of people with their floats and that type of stuff. They'll say 'Oh we're bringing one float' and they bring five."
Melony Carey, secretary for Main Street Muskogee board, said all of the parade entries did a great job.
"The enthusiasm of all the entries was so spirited, and we appreciated the community's participation," Carey said. "Our high school bands were remarkable. Main Street volunteers really kept the show going. The turn out was fantastic, a great start to a holiday week."
Carly Milks, who's here from Arkansas visiting her mother and grandmother for Christmas, was enjoying herself passing out candy along the parade route.
"It makes me feel pretty good," she said. "I love getting to see the kids' smiles and happy to see us give them candy all the time."
Candidates from every race in the February municipal election had a float of drove a vehicle in the parade.
Spectators, young and old alike, who had to miss last year's parade returned for the 2021 edition and came prepared for the chilly temperatures.
Samuel Kirk was in attendance along with his two brothers, two sisters and his parents. He has attended the parade since he was 2 years old.
"It's good we have the blankets," he said. "I always like coming here."
And some were in attendance for the first time. Janae Diehl was there with her 1-year-old daughter Jazmen.
"I work here at Saint Francis but live in Wagoner," she said. "We're just coming out to support. I've been coming for years, but this is Jazmen's first parade."
