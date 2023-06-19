Triimain Bates was excited to see the turnout at Rotary Park.
Bates, more commonly know at TFatts the Barber, hosted the third annual Juneteenth celebration Sunday.
He said the festivities were more about celebrating the history of the day that just getting together.
"It's more about togetherness," Bates said. "We're learning about coming together as a community, learning to build as a community. We're trying to get the youth together and keep everything in line."
Bates said the attendance was big from the start of the celebration.
"It started at 3 p.m. and the response has been good all day," he said. "We're doing kickball, flag football, we had basketball a little earlier. We got vendors out here, just a good time for everyone."
There were attendees of all generations — from infants to toddlers to adolescence to senior citizens.
John Johnson — who was there with his wife Lola — was proud the see everyone having fun and enjoying themselves.
"It shows we've come a long way," he said. "Back when I was their age, we couldn't do that."
Lola Johnson reflected on what people can do know that was not approved when she was a little girl.
"I remember having to sit in the back of the bus," she said. "I went to Manual Training High School and we learned about Black history. We had to get food at restaurants around the back and the restrooms were separated."
Juneteenth derives its name from combining June and nineteenth. It is celebrated on the anniversary of the order by Major General Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Bates, who also owns a food truck TFatts Fries, said that Juneteenth is more than a holiday.
"Our ancestors actually lived through slavery," he said. "I mean my people were in there too. It's deeper that just a holiday. It's a family reunion.
"We have to keep the next generation informed. We gotta keep it going."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.