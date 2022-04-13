Winners

Grand Champion

Brian Fowler

CAJUN OPEN

First place

Brian Fowler

Second place

Haskell County Shrine Temple

CAJUN CATFISH

First place

Bedouin Shrine Temple

Second place

Haskell County Shrine Temple

CROWD PLEASING CHAMPION

Brian Fowler

