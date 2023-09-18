Muskogee High School Athletics will welcome seven new members to the Athletics Hall of Fame Friday.
Daryl “CoCo” Epps (softball), Mike Kays (sports journalist), Ron Lancaster (football coach), Kelsey McClure (basketball), Jameel Owens (football), Evan Alexandria Sallis (softball) and Jordan Sallis (baseball) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony prior to the Roughers game at Rougher Village against Sand Springs game and publicly recognized during halftime.
Biographies of 2023 inductees
Daryl “Coco” Epps
Daryl “Coco” Epps is a 2012 MHS graduate who has built a fantastic reputation as a softball player for the Lady Roughers.
In the spring slowpitch season, Epps left an indelible mark becoming a 2012 All-Stater and Muskogee Phoenix MVP. Even more impressive was the fact that she helped lead her team to four Regional Championships, and ultimately the State Championship in 2009.
Epps finished with a batting average of .541, amassed 144 hits (school record), 266 at bats, 137 RBIs and 38 homers.
Epps did not let up when the fall fastpitch season rolled around, ultimately leading her team to the 2008 Regional Championship. For her efforts, Coco was selected not once but twice to the All-Muskogee Phoenix and Frontier All-Conference (First Team), respectively.
Epps continued her success on the hardwood, helping her team capture the Bedouin Shrine Temple Basketball Tournament Championship on three separate occasions, even being selected tournament MVP in 2012. In addition to her All-State Softball selection, Epps was also selected All-State in basketball, a rare feat.
Epps further played softball at Texas Southern University before ultimately attending Colorado Northwestern Community College.
Epps now works as a Communication Sales Consultant and likes to give back as a coach for youth competitive softball. She and her high school sweetheart, Meko Jones, have one young son selected Urijah.
Mike Kays
Mike Kays graduated from the University of Texas-Arlington in 1983 and immediately went into covering sports with stops in Mansfield, Texas, Memphis, Tennessee, as well as Dallas, Texas. During this time, Kays also served in church ministry.
In 2001, Kays joined the Muskogee Phoenix where he became prolific in his coverage of local and state sports. For his efforts, Kays has received seven first place awards from the Oklahoma Press Association in both section, features and columns competitions.
Kays is credited with creating the Muskogee Phoenix Media Day which was a beacon for media coverage for all area football programs for over 14 years; and also the All-Indian Bowl commemorative teams.
Where the Roughers went, Kays was sure to follow, as he covered Muskogee athletics for over 15 seasons, including three trips to the football semis and five to the state basketball tournament.
Among Kays’ greatest memories was the 2016 football homecoming win against Bixby, Rougher baseball’s improbable 2015 state tournament run and the 2014 Muskogee girls basketball tournament of champions championship.
Sadly, the Lady Roughers eventual loss in the 6A state championship later that year.
After 22 consecutive years at the Phoenix, Mike now serves as a hospice chaplain. He and his wife Sally have two grown children, Patrick and Peyton.
Ron Lancaster
Ron Lancaster hails from Tulsa Webster, but made his mark guiding Rougher football from 2003 to 2008. Lancaster had previously spent 16 seasons coaching in the state of California, as well as having held head coaching duties at Enid and Jenks, respectively.
Having won four state championships while in California, Lancaster added yet another state title while at Enid and turned the feat again while at Jenks. Ron went onto Sallisaw before taking the helm at Muskogee during a down period in the program’s history. Lancaster’s primary intent was to reestablish both discipline and team pride.
In short order, Lancaster had exceeded all expectations, guiding the Roughers to the Class 6A state semifinals in 2005. Prior to leaving in 2008, Lancaster had fully turned the program around, finishing with several consecutive winning seasons.
Lancaster retired from coaching for a year then returned to the sideline as head coach at Broken Arrow. He has been inducted into the California Football Hall of Fame as well as the Oklahoma Football Hall of Fame. Ron and his wife Sharon have two daughters, one deceased, and three grandchildren.
Kelsey McClure
Kelsey McClure is a class of 2013 Muskogee High School graduate who made a name for herself in the sport of girls basketball. She holds the distinction of being selected MVP of the Bedouin Shrine Temple Basketball Tournament on four different occasions. She actually replicated this feat by being selected to the All-Muskogee Phoenix team four times as well. McClure was also a two-time All State selection.
As a four year starter for the Lady Roughers, McClure was magical on the court, leading her team to a 20-7 record and a No. 2 Class 6A ranking during her senior campaign. She finished the year averaging over 21 points a game.
McClure went on to the University of Central Arkansas and later completed her career at Arkansas Tech University. She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Communications, graduating Summa Cum Laude.
McClure continued her career playing professionally in France and Finland. She returned stateside where she continues to play for the St. Louis Surge.
On May 9, City of Muskogee Mayor officially selected the day Kelsey Anne McClure Day.
Jameel Owens
Jameel Owens is a 2008 graduate of Muskogee High School. Jameel established himself perhaps the most exceptional wideout in Rougher football history averaging over 20.6 yards per catch and amassing over 3,000 yards and 167 receptions.
His list of accomplishments includes being rated the No. 1 player in Oklahoma by both ESPN and Rivals.com, respectively. He was also rated eighth nationally by Rivals.com and in the top 50 nationally by Sports Illustrated. Even more impressive is the fact that he holds the honor of being the only Rougher footballer to be selected to the US Army and Parade Magazine All-American teams.
Owens was also an outstanding athlete away from the gridiron, lettering in basketball, baseball and track and field where he also placed fourth in long jump at the 6A state track meet.
Owens went onto the University of Oklahoma where he played as a true freshman in the 2008 Big 12 Championship and Fedex BCS National Championship games, respectively. He finished his career at the University of Tulsa where he led the wide receiving corps in touchdowns during the 2010-11 football season.
Owens later graduated from the University of Oklahoma with his Bachelors in Multidisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Communication and Sociology. He owns a business in Norman and likes to give back by serving as a High School Assistant Coach for wide receivers.
Evan Alexandria Sallis
Class of 2008 graduate Evan Sallis’ story begins with becoming a four-year letterman as a shortstop in fastpitch softball. Her stats demonstrate her power and prowess as a hitter and baserunner. She hit .477 and 17 RBIs as a senior, including 10 triples and 14 doubles. In that season, she tallied 62 hits, 37 runs and 20 stolen bases.
For her exploits, Sallis was awarded both All-Region and All-State honors. She was also honored by her team as Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, on three separate occasions. Even more impressively, Evan led her team in all statistical categories for four consecutive years. Sallis was also a two-year letter winner in slowpitch softball and a four-year letter winner in basketball.
Sallis went on to the University of Oklahoma where she had great success; leading the team in stolen bases as a true freshman, making 39 starts and a total of 54 games played. That year she hit .274 with 37 hits, 11 walks and 43 runs scored and was selected to the Big 12 All-Academic team.
As a sophomore at OU, Sallis again led the team in stolen bases and scored 17 runs, including three critical runs in the Big 12 Championship. Sallis ultimately finished her career at Southeast Missouri State University, where she is the single-season record holder in at-bats and was selected to the Ohio Valley All-Conference Team on multiple occasions.
Sallis is currently employed with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Chicago.
Jordan Sallis
Jordan Sallis hails from the Muskogee High School graduating class of 2007. He made a name for himself as a standout for the Rougher baseball squad. Sallis holds the distinction of starting all four years at middle infield and leading the team in stolen bases each year. He holds a career batting average of plus .300 and finished with a .987 fielding percentage.
Following his tenure in the green and white, Sallis received a scholarship to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith where he started as a middle infielder for two seasons. While at UAFS, he led the team in stolen bases and most at bats.
Sallis was later selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft, the first African American Muskogee High School graduate to earn such a prestigious honor.
Sallis currently owns multiple Logistics companies.
