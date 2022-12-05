Saint Francis holds ceremonial groundbreaking for patient tower

Saturday was an emotional day for Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee President Michele Keeling.
The Muskogee native celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking for the 126-room patient tower with hospital staff and local dignitaries.
"The new tower will serve as the primary campus entrance and enhanced exterior lighting," Keeling said to the gathered crowd. "The new entrance with floor-to-ceiling windows will flood the entryway with natural light. As we treat the whole body, mind and spirit, there will be a new chapel supportive of our ministry and the healing ministry of Christ."
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman related to the gathering the care he received in April when he suffered a stroke.
"I could have died, I could have been physically incapacitated, I could have been worse off than I am today" he said. "Today I still struggle with some slurred speech, I have some bouts with depression, I have a drag in my right leg. But that's minimum compared to what I would be like if I had not gotten the quality of care received here at Saint Francis Health Care System.
"They rushed me to the back, treated me with all the respect I deserved, and today I stand before you as a fully capable mayor leading the city of Muskogee, helping its people to be great because of Saint Francis Health Care System."
According to Saint Francis Hospital, the tower will feature new critical care units, 47% larger patient rooms, a larger staff support area, an expanded admission testing and admitting area and four dedicated infection isolation rooms with anterooms per floor.
"This is an exciting time," said Ward II City Councilor Jaime Stout. "This is something that will benefit our community in the future for many years to come. This affects our surrounding communities, and it's just a great thing to be achieved here in Muskogee."
Construction has already started with the front parking lot being dug up. In February, the current front entrance will be closed, demolished and moved to the A-Wing, located on the east side of the building.
Keeling said she also understands some of the inconveniences that the construction will cause patients and staff.
"Good things take time," she said. "It will be well worth the wait. We'll have lots of information on our web site (www.saintfrancis.com), we'll have signage to help people to know where to go during the construction."
Ward IV City Councilor Traci McGee had trouble containing her excitement.
"This is big for Muskogee. That's all that needs to be said."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.