Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee is seeking new volunteers.
Volunteer services were suspended shortly after the start of the COVID pandemic. Since services resumed, numbers are almost half of what they were pre-pandemic.
“We have a growing need for volunteers, especially because we are about to have a large building project at the hospital,” said Andrea Wilcoxen, manager of Volunteer Services, who has worked at the hospital for 12 years. “That means we will need even more volunteers to help people find their way during the construction.”
Before the pandemic hit, the hospital had 65 volunteers. Wilcoxen said there are 32 volunteers now.
"Some have not come back because they are uncomfortable returning because of COVID," she said. Some have family members that are uncomfortable with them returning. We have also lost some of our longtime volunteers — two of whom we lost to COVID."
Sabina Beckman was one of the volunteers that returned the first chance she got. She will celebrate 50 years volunteering at the hospital in March.
"I enjoy seeing the people and knowing you've helped them in some way," she said. "I kept wishing I could be here when I couldn't. I missed my friends."
Seher Hassany, who volunteers managing the gift shop, has been at her position for four years. There is also a special incentive for Hassany to give her time at the hospital — her husband, Dr. Syed Hassany, is an oncologist at the hospital.
"We are both very busy at the hospital," she said. "Friday's is a half day for him, so as soon as he's free, we can go home. I have to pick up the kid at Bishop Kelley, so that's been our routine for some time."
When Saint Francis Hospital opened its doors in Tulsa on Oct. 1, 1960, Natalie Overall Warren already had a team of volunteers ready to enhance the patient hospital experience, according to a media release. She recognized that an auxiliary of citizens giving time and service from the goodness of their hearts would help weld the community and the hospital into a great asset.
There are $10 dues to become a member of the Saint Francis Auxiliary. Volunteers receive a pink shirt for ladies, who are called Pink Ladies, or a maroon shirt for men, who are called Maroon Men.
“When we returned after COVID, the hospital staff members were so gracious in welcoming back the volunteers,” Wilcoxen said. “It became so obvious to all the volunteers how greatly they were missed. The staff truly understands that volunteers offer a great service to patients and families. Our hearts were very warmed by realizing how much the volunteers are needed and appreciated.”
