Obituaries
87, boat mechanic. Died October 17, 2020. Memorial graveside service 1 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner, OK, Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory
73, retired nursing home dietician. Died October 21, 2020. Viewing 1-5 pm Sunday at Mallett Funeral Home, Wagoner. Funeral service 10 am Monday, October 26 at Immanuel Southern Baptist Church, 611 North Gerturde Ave.,Wagoner.
John Jefferson Matthews, of Porter, Oklahoma, was released from his mortal body, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 83. John was born February 9, 1937 in Hitchita, Oklahoma to Jay and Lucy Matthews. He attended Victor and Checotah Public Schools. He then continued on to Conners and North…
