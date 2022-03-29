Shoppers and visitors enjoyed getting outside on a sunny day in downtown Fort Gibson for the return of the Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair.
Kim Martin, executive director of Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce, said the turnout was greater than expected.
"There's been lots of families here," Martin said Saturday. "They're buying toys for their kids, there's a lot of things for Easter coming up, we've got Mother's Day coming up. I talked to some people in the crowd and they're excited we're having this."
It was also a chance for families to just get out and walk around on a day the weather cooperated.
Mary Cole wasn't even aware of the fair.
"We just happened to be riding by and saw it," Cole said. "I'm just looking for whatever catches my fancy and enjoy the music."
Abbie Rector, who was at the fair with her twin girls Britton and Collins, is from Fort Gibson but lives in Muskogee.
"We just came out here to enjoy the local craft show," she said.
Not only were there vendors selling their wares, area business had booths set up to promote their products and services.
Sheila Metzger of Grace River Women's Health Care in Muskogee was there to provide answers to all who had questions.
"It's a great opportunity for one because we get to put a face to the business," she said. "So, they actually get to meet us and you get to meet a lot of different people here."
Chryssa Matthews, who was there promoting her hair and skin care products, was one of the first vendors to have her booth set up when the fair began at 8 a.m. It was her first time at the Fort Gibson event.
"I am selling shampoo, skin care line, wellness line…all kinds of things," she said. "The response has been pretty good actually, pretty good. Events like these are pretty important in getting the word out there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.