The Bedouin Shrine Temple is hosting is 19th annual Clown Car Show on Saturday at Honor Heights Park.
Eric Blackwood, aka Smiley the Clown, says this is a chance for patients to engage with people in the area.
“It’s a good way of integrating our patients that have several conditions from cleft palate to other orthopedic issues, also burns,” Blackwood said. “That way they can integrate with normal kids in society. We tell them about the circus and a lot of other events — whatever we can do to help out our patients.”
This year’s show begins at 8 a.m. Officials have made sure the needs of attendees are met.
“I’ll have everything from handicap accessible porta-potties that are being delivered, as well as regular,” Blackwood said. “We’ll have food trucks that are going to be out there — like sno-cones, ice cream, hamburgers, hot dogs, things like that. There’ll be a deejay, we’ll have face painting.
“We’ll also have the police, fire and sheriff’s department that will have their units there. The kids and others can go down and get to know the officers and not be the only time they see them is when there’s an emergency.”
Blackwood said the cars in the show have ranged between 150-250 entries.
“It’s not just cars,” he said. “There’ll be everything from rock crawlers to motorcycles, rat rods and classics all the way up to contemporary. Ford last year brought out the ‘Raptor’ and a new cars as well, so people can get used to what’s new and innovative, as well as what’s old and classic and cool.”
Entries will be divided up into classes, depending upon the make and model.
“There will be everything from Model Ts, Fords, Chevys, Chrysler, Corvettes, Camaros,” Blackwood said. “There will also be separate classes — rock crawlers will have theirs, jeeps will have theirs, motorcycles and trikes are grouped together. They will also be broken up by year — some will be from 1920s-40s — things like that.”
The judging will end at 1 p.m., but the festivities continue until 3 p.m. Officials have also taken into account social distancing.
“When you sign up for your form, you’ll keep the pen you use,” Blackwood said. “We try with spacing the cars to allow for social distancing. Almost everything that we have will be disposable.
“The cooks and everything will be shifting to allow for ventilation and plenty of ability to sanitize. We’ll have sinks brought in by Powder Room Potties as well as sanitizing stations.”
Blackwood said all the clowns will be in attendance.
“The clowns are the ones working it and putting it on,” he said. “Some people have issues being around clowns, but we don’t want that to be the driving force. We’re a part of the Shrine and somedays we’re just clowns in everyday attire.”
