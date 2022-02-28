Smile of the Day 02.26.22

Kyndal and Natalee Byrd, Muskogee
Kiersten Byrd says Kyndal's baby sister "makes her smile so big!"
88, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. Graveside service 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Bixby Cemetery, Bixby, OK under the direction of Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. You may share online condolences with David's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
Fred Amos Haddock, age 85, design engineer, a resident of Park Hill, OK; passed away, February 26, 2022. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, 2 pm, Green Country Funeral Home, Tahlequah, OK
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Dowdy Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Haskell First Baptist Church with burial to follow at Haskell Cemetery.
60, Fort Gibson, Delivery Driver, passed away 02/17/2022, Celebration of Life, 1PM Tuesday, 03/01/2022 at South Bethel Cemetery, Braggs, Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.