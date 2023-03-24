Rain likely. High 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 11:34 am
Yarbrough
Lucas Yarbrough, Muskogee
Lucas’ grandmother Jennifer says Lucas “is happy all of the time!”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.