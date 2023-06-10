Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.