Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.