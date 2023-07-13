editor's pick topical Smile of the Day 07.13.23 Jul 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Martin and Culver Dakota Martin and Sydney Culver, Muskogee Dakota says he and Sydney are engaged and “we love to watch movies and go out to dinner dates!” React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ethnology Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Mildred White Margarite Colquitt Carigan Rains Caryn Jackson Cleo White June Lester Barbara Hill More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Murder-suicide victims identifiedFriends recall Janway familyMuskogee County District Court 07.10.23OKIE Rachel MeinershagenPrivate fireworks display goes public on Saturday.Two former tag agency workers charged with embezzlementPublic Works mulling fireworks banMuskogee police reports 07.07.23Muskogee man pleads guilty to child porn possessionMuskogee County District Court 07.11.23 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
