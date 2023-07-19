editor's pick topical Smile of the Day 07.19.23 Jul 19, 2023 1 hr ago Hernandez-Jones Lucio Abel Hernandez-Jones, Muskogee Lucio's grandmother says Lucio "loves his papa and grandma, and watching SpongeBob." React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ethnology Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Linda Holt Bernice McCabe Ronald "Rumpy" Grant Larry Webb Letha Swift Darrell Carter Shirley Watson More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Murder-suicide victims identifiedDHS opens service center in downtown MuskogeeSheriff's office seeks person of interest in relation to a possible homicideBREAKING: Person of interest in homicide case taken into custodyTwo former tag agency workers charged with embezzlementFriends recall Janway familyMuskogee County District Court 07.17.23OUR VIEW: MLT a treasure for our communityMuskogee police reportsMuskogee County District Court 07.18.23 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
