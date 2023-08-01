editor's pick topical Smile of the Day 08.01.23 Aug 1, 2023 3 hrs ago Brileys Glenette and Glenn Briley, Muskogee Miranda Detty sent in this photo of her grandparents celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ethnology Armed Forces Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries COPELAND, David Feb 4, 1954 - Jul 25, 2023 Connie Melton William Easterling Charles 'Chuck' Kalb III Lance Courtwright Johnny O'Dell Lance Courtwright More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFG fire captain dies in single-car crashMuskogee police reportsKILGORE'S CORNER: Feral hog population ever-growing problem in OklahomaBotulinum toxin — it’s not just for wrinklesMuskogee County District Court 07.26.23OUR VIEW: Coleman shows his value to communityPreliminary hearing for Whorton set for Sept. 15Warner seeks new police chief after force quitsMuskogee County District Court 07.28.23Muskogee police reports Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
