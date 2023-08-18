editor's pick topical Smile of the Day 08.18.23 By Ronn Rowland rrowland@muskogeephoenix.com Ronn Rowland Author email Aug 18, 2023 1 hr ago Wards Randy Jr. and Willow Ward, Muskogee Diedre, their mother, said “what makes them smile is each other.” React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ethnology Trending Video Ronn Rowland Author email Follow Ronn Rowland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Bradley, Leigh Don Sims Ronald Blasen GLOVER, Virginia undefined, 1935 - undefined, 2023 Daniel "Dan" Langston Glenn Kleindinest Jr. Davis, Margie More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMuskogee teen wins World Championship in Thai boxingOklahoma-grown marijuana fuels the black market in other statesMuskogee police reports 08.14.23Tuesday's prep roundup, Thursday's scheduleCity to alter intersection at Civic CenterMuskogee County District Court 08.16.23Friday prep roundup, upcoming scheduleSaturday's prep roundup, Monday's scheduleOKIE Jason George brings expertise to communityMuskogee police reports 08.16.23 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
