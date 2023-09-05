Briannon Tarver, Muskogee
Briannon’s mom Brittany says Briannon “loves all things silly and extraordinary. She’s big on unicorns at the moment.”
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 10:16 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.