Sparks from the Gospel Anvil: Jesus knows all about us

John 13: 26-30 (Emphasis on 30b, “And it was night”)
Now when you begin to read this part of the gospel and you can see with your own two eyes that Jesus knew exactly what was about to take place in this part of His life, how He was to be betrayed by His own disciple, Judas Iscariot. And how Christ knew that He would be beaten, and have His beard plucked out, and be whipped and be dehydrated, and die on the cross for your sins and mine.
And whether you want to believe this or even try to understand it with your finite mind, the Lord Jesus Christ knows all about us, as well. Those of us not only who are in the church, but those who are out of it, as well. He knows all about the secrets we try to hide, the struggles that we don’t allow our neighbors to see; He sees them all. Even when we try to hide them.
And Judas Iscariot, that disciple who would betray Jesus, tried to put on the appearance that everything was going okay in his life. He was lying to himself and to His Lord. Did you know that it is not worth it, to lie to yourself, to your family, to your neighbor. The Lord knows all about you and He is concerned with you. He wants to save you from yourself, from your sins, from those addictions that can kill you. He desires to save you from the night in your life. When the Apostle John penned those words that, “it was night,” have a deeper meaning to them than it was just late at night. It is speaking of evil, wickedness, and the sin of Satan and mankind plotting to kill the Lord Jesus Christ. But this evil did not go away, it exists today, even in the sleepy town of Muskogee, Oklahoma.
What do I mean by that, you say? The night exists in the drug houses that may be a few blocks from you. Or those individuals who carry the crack or meth with them to sell to others. The night exists in the daughters of the community as they prostitute themselves to make ends meet to take care of their children. The night exists in those who make shady deals to profit their own pockets, and cause distrust in the disabled. The night exists in those who speak sweet nothings, which is a facade of the super-fluidity of naughtiness found in the darkened heart of the wicked.
So, you may ask me, Captain Smith, what can we do about the “night” of Muskogee? First, pray for people; there is no greater power than to pray for a person. Pray for them immediately and quickly, without judgment and without a response. Second, hold people accountable. If you see someone doing something wrong, hold them accountable. Remind them that they are not to act like a plaything for the devil, but to repent of their sins, forsake their sins, Confess the Lord Jesus with their mouth and believe in their heart that God raised Jesus from the dead.
This is the one area that we are leaving for the police and court systems. But it is our (You and I) moral obligation as citizens of Muskogee to hold each other accountable. If this city's parents, ministers and city officials would come together, they would clear the drugs from this city and put the devil in the hospital before Mother’s Day. We need to stop blaming each other about what has happened in the past, but to come together to make a difference in this community in which we live. Let us do something for the sake of the Gospel.
Charles Smith is a captain with Muskogee's Salvation Army.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.