Teams are needed to compete in the 2023 Rotary Club of Muskogee Annual Golf Tournament.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Muskogee Golf Club. The four-person scramble is set for a noon shotgun start.
The fundraiser benefits the Good Shepherd Health Clinic.
1 Are there any prizes?
“Prizes include cash for first- and second-place teams, a prize for third-place team. There are four hole-in-one prizes including $20,000, $500 MasterCard gift card, A set of Callaway X series irons, Omaha steaks for a year. Contest holes include closest to the pin, longest drive for men and women, a putting contest and a casino game at all par 3 holes.”
2 What are levels of sponsorship?
“$700 Tournament Sponsor includes a hole sign on a tee box, 4-person team entry fee, 2 mulligans per player; $300 Major Sponsor includes a banner at the clubhouse and a hole sign on a tee box; $150 hole sponsor includes a hole sign on a tee box.”
3 What is the entry fee?
“Entry fee is $150 per player or $600 per team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of golf cart, free range balls, lunch, complimentary beverages. Contact Aaron George at (918) 683-9028 to enter.”
4 Who are some of the sponsors?
“Ashley Campbell, AIP Insurance; John Johnson, Bullseye Wealth Management; Betty Blackwell, REMAX; Jay Hodge Chevrolet Cadillac of Muskogee; Creek Nation; Love Bottling.”
5 Who benefits from this fundraiser?
“Good Shepherd — a free health clinic sponsored by St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church. The clinic is free for adults who do not qualify for any form of welfare and who have no health insurance.”
— Staff reports
