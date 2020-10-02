How will the President testing positive for COVID-19 impact the upcoming election?
Kyler Huckabay, age 23, of Backus, MN, passed away Saturday, September 26. He was born October 29, 1996. Services will be 11 AM on Monday, October 5, at Four Seasons Resort, 5367 County Road 56, Pine River, MN. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN (218)587-2067.
75, of Muskogee, passed away Sunday, 9/20/2020, services, 11AM Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson online condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Raymond "Bean" Porter, Jr., in his 57th year, surrendered his soul on Sunday morning, September 27, 2020 from his home. Service arrangements are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.-Muskogee Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
Linda Dixon Bryant, after 70 years, left us Sunday. Her Tributes to be shared Saturday, 11:00 AM. Macedonia Baptist Church, Okmulgee. Visitation Friday, 12 Noon until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
