SUNDAY
Classes
HEART HEALTHY COOKING CLASS, 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 622 W. Southside Blvd. Class is free. Information: (404) 438-6645.
Concerts
JAM SESSIONS, 4 p.m. (music starts at 5 p.m.) Sundays, Down Home Blues Club, 701 D.C. Minner St., Rentiesville. Information: (918) 855-0978.
MONDAY
Arts
THREE RIVERS PHOTO CLUB meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of every month, Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance your photography skills. Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
Classes
A.A. "BROWN BAG" NOON GROUP, Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Grace Chapel at Grace Episcopal Church (the church with the red doors), Sixth and Court streets. Enter through the playground gate, off the south parking lot, and the southwest Chapel door. The coffee is always on. Join them. Information: (918) 687-5416.
DOORWAYS OF HOPE, 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St. For overcoming habits, hurts and hangups. Meal and big and small group meetings. Program follows faith-based 12-Step Program. Information: (918) 682-3489 or (918) 616-7888. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, Central Baptist Church, 624 East Side Blvd. Meal and big and small group meetings. Information: (918) 360-5061, (918) 683-2946, or (918) 851-0980.
ENGLISH AS SECOND LANGUAGE CLASSES, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Muskogee Public Library. Individual classes offered; day and time will be set when enrolled with a tutor. Information: Penny Chastain, adult literacy coordinator, (918) 682-6657.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS, 6-7 p.m. every Monday night, First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave. Open to the public.
GED AND HiSET PREP, High School dropout? Hard to find a job? Let Wagoner Literacy Center help you get back on track. Information: (918) 485-2741, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
GED MATH CLASSES, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Muskogee Public Library. Individual classes offered; day and time will be set when enrolled with a tutor. Information: Penny Chastain, adult literacy coordinator, (918) 682-6657.
GED PREPARATION CLASSES, 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Muskogee Public Library. Individual classes are offered, day and time will be set when enrolled with a tutor. Information: Penny Chastain, adult literacy coordinator, (918) 682-6657.
WAGONER LITERACY CENTER COMPUTER CLASSES, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Wagoner Literacy Center, 2200 W. Wellington, Wagoner. Ongoing computerized, one-on-one, or instructor-led computer classes. Limited seating is available. Class is free. Information/Enrollment: (918) 485-2741.
Dances
GOOD TIME DANCERS, 9-11 a.m. every Monday, Kiwanis Senior Citizens Center, 119 Spaulding Blvd. Advanced line dance class led by Mari Kemmer. Information: (918) 684-6310.
LINE DANCING AT HATBOX, 1-3 p.m. Mondays, 640 S. 40th St. Cost: $2, beginner, intermediate and advanced line dances. All ages welcome. Information: (918) 683-3572.
Events
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, American Legion Post 15, 4021 W. Broadway. Single pack, $4; double, $7. Lots of fun for everyone. A service officer will be at the Legion Post from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday for veterans who need help.
MUSKOGEE MASONIC LODGE #28 meets at 6:30 p.m. first Monday of each month. Information: (918) 616-5306 or kcrissler@yahoo.com.
Exercise
MONDAY MORNING YOGA STRETCH CLASS, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd. New series chair and standing poses. Six classes for $30. Information: Martha Stoodley, (918) 683-2373 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/yogamuskogee/.
ZUMBA CLASSES, 4 p.m. Mondays, 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. Saturdays, Tenkiller Area Community Organization Building, 32247 S. 540 Road, Cookson. Cost: $5 drop in or monthly rate. First class is free. Information: Joyce Bames, (918) 316-0251.
TUESDAY
Arts
FINE ARTS GALLERY, Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway. Framed works are for sale and the building is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The work is changed out every two months. Member-created jewelry and sculpture are displayed.
MUSKOGEE SHUTTERBUG CAMERA CLUB meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin Ave. Each meeting includes photography education and the previous month's competition results. All levels of photographic experience are welcome. Information: muskogeeshutterbugs.com.
OPEN STUDIO, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway. Artists who are 16 or older who want to create and enjoy the company of other artists are welcome. There is no charge. Bring your own supplies and projects. Instruction is available for beginners. Muskogee Art Guild volunteers and award-winning artists will be on hand at Members Open Studio. Paula Hefley will be available for informal advice and encouragement for watercolorists on Tuesdays, and Gwyn LaCrone will be in house for those especially interested in acrylics or oils on Thursdays. On days DeAnn McDaniel is working on projects, she will also be available for those interested in alcohol ink or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies and projects and receive free instruction, encouragement and support.
Classes
AL-ANON MEETINGS, noon Tuesdays, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP, 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month, New Community Church, 3600 E. Shawnee Bypass. All caregivers welcome. Feel free to come and share. Information: Stacy Williamson, Caregiver director, (918) 913-9585 or (918) 682-7891.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, in the Ark of Faith back office. Call Joe Kovac, (918) 682-2893 or sign up online at www.arkoffaith.org.
DIABETES CLASS, 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, Gaddy Drug. The topic, Sweet Spot, will include diabetes medications and weight loss and will have a workbook. Information and reservations: (918) 682-5584.
GED CLASSES, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Arrowhead Mall next to BancFirst. Free classes, sponsored by Union Public Schools. Information: (918) 681-4199.
MUSKOGEE SHARKS SWIM TEAM TRYOUTS, 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center, 566 N. Sixth St. A youth recreation and a USA competitive swim team is available year-round. Cost: $120 per season and an additional $73 for USA. Information: (918) 684-6304 or www.cityofmuskogee.com.
OVERCOMERS RECOVERY SUPPORT PROGRAM, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Faith-based teaching by G5 Outreach Ministries using a 90-day workbook. For people of all backgrounds to help addictions of drugs, alcohol, gambling, codependency issues, eating disorders, sex addictions, violence, and criminal behaviors. Information: (918) 681-4050.
REVERSING DIABETES, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Muskogee Public Library. Instructors: Tami Milligan, MSN-RN; and Ken Adams, P.A. Free. Six weekly sessions. Pre-register: (231) 884-2788.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS 0618) MUSKOGEE, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 E. Haskell Blvd. Come see us. Come join us. Information: (918) 876-7245.
Dances
BEGINNERS LINE DANCING, 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Kiwanis Senior Citizens Center, 119 Spaulding Blvd. Free to everyone. Information: (918) 683-3572.
Events
AMERICAN LEGION POST 15, 4021 W. Broadway, Muskogee. Monthly membership meeting the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend, and all veterans invited. Information: (918) 913-1638.
BINGO AND LUNCH, Complimentary meal served at 11:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month, followed by a free bingo session at the Porum Landing Fire Department, eight miles west of Porum on Texanna Road or nine miles east of U.S. 69 on Texanna Road. Meals also will be served on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Blood pressure and glucose testing will be available at 10:45 a.m. Information: (918) 617-4743.
JR. NATURALIST SPRING BREAK HIKE, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 19 and March 21, The Papilion in Honor Heights Park. For children ages 8-12. Cost: $10/child, includes snack and t-shirt. To pre-register: kcoburn@muskogeeparks.org or (918) 684-6303.
MOVIES AT THE ROXY, Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and movies start at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. Admission is $5. Concessions will be available. Debit/credit cards accepted. Information: (918) 684-6366.
ORIENTAL MASONIC LODGE #430 meets at 6:30 p.m. first Tuesday of each month. Information: (918) 616-5306 or kcrissler@yahoo.com.
Exercise
ZUMBA WITH RACHEL MEINERSHAGEN, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Strictly Fitness. Information: (918) 683-2639.
