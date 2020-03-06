Submit calendar items and photos by mail or email. Please include your phone number. Email: yournews@muskogeephoenix.com. Mail: Features, P.O. Box 1968, Muskogee 74402. Information: (918) 684-2922.
SUNDAY
Classes
HEART HEALTHY COOKING CLASS, 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 622 W. Southside Blvd. Class is free. Information: (404) 438-6645.
Concerts
JAM SESSIONS, 4 p.m. (music starts at 5 p.m.) Sundays, Down Home Blues Club, 701 D.C. Minner St., Rentiesville. Information: (918) 855-0978.
MONDAY
Arts
THREE RIVERS PHOTO CLUB meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of every month, Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance your photography skills. Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
Classes
A.A. "BROWN BAG" NOON GROUP, Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Grace Chapel at Grace Episcopal Church (the church with the red doors), Sixth and Court streets. Enter through the playground gate, off the south parking lot, and the southwest Chapel door. The coffee is always on. Join them. Information: (918) 687-5416.
DOORWAYS OF HOPE, 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St. For overcoming habits, hurts and hangups. Meal and big and small group meetings. Program follows faith-based 12-Step Program. Information: (918) 682-3489 or (918) 616-7888. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays, Central Baptist Church, 624 East Side Blvd. Meal and big and small group meetings. Information: (918) 360-5061, (918) 683-2946, or (918) 851-0980.
ENGLISH AS SECOND LANGUAGE CLASSES, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Muskogee Public Library. Individual classes offered; day and time will be set when enrolled with a tutor. Information: Penny Chastain, adult literacy coordinator, (918) 682-6657.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS, 6-7 p.m. every Monday night, First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave. Open to the public.
GED AND HiSET PREP, High School dropout? Hard to find a job? Let Wagoner Literacy Center help you get back on track. Information: (918) 485-2741, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
GED MATH CLASSES, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Muskogee Public Library. Individual classes offered; day and time will be set when enrolled with a tutor. Information: Penny Chastain, adult literacy coordinator, (918) 682-6657.
GED PREPARATION CLASSES, 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Muskogee Public Library. Individual classes are offered, day and time will be set when enrolled with a tutor. Information: Penny Chastain, adult literacy coordinator, (918) 682-6657.
WAGONER LITERACY CENTER COMPUTER CLASSES, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Wagoner Literacy Center, 2200 W. Wellington, Wagoner. Ongoing computerized, one-on-one, or instructor-led computer classes. Limited seating is available. Class is free. Information/Enrollment: (918) 485-2741.
Dances
GOOD TIME DANCERS, 9-11 a.m. every Monday, Kiwanis Senior Citizens Center, 119 Spaulding Blvd. Advanced line dance class led by Mari Kemmer. Information: (918) 684-6310.
LINE DANCING AT HATBOX, 1-3 p.m. Mondays, 640 S. 40th St. Cost: $2, beginner, intermediate and advanced line dances. All ages welcome. Information: (918) 683-3572.
Events
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, American Legion Post 15, 4021 W. Broadway. Single pack, $4; double, $7. Lots of fun for everyone. A service officer will be at the Legion Post from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday for veterans who need help.
MUSKOGEE MASONIC LODGE #28 meets at 6:30 p.m. first Monday of each month. Information: (918) 616-5306 or kcrissler@yahoo.com.
Exercise
MONDAY MORNING YOGA STRETCH CLASS, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd. New series chair and standing poses. Six classes for $30. Information: Martha Stoodley, (918) 683-2373 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/yogamuskogee/.
ZUMBA CLASSES, 4 p.m. Mondays, 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. Saturdays, Tenkiller Area Community Organization Building, 32247 S. 540 Road, Cookson. Cost: $5 drop in or monthly rate. First class is free. Information: Joyce Bames, (918) 316-0251.
TUESDAY
Arts
FINE ARTS GALLERY, Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway. Framed works are for sale and the building is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The work is changed out every two months. Member-created jewelry and sculpture are displayed.
MUSKOGEE SHUTTERBUG CAMERA CLUB meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin Ave. Each meeting includes photography education and the previous month's competition results. All levels of photographic experience are welcome. Information: muskogeeshutterbugs.com.
OPEN STUDIO, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway. Artists who are 16 or older who want to create and enjoy the company of other artists are welcome. There is no charge. Bring your own supplies and projects. Instruction is available for beginners. Muskogee Art Guild volunteers and award-winning artists will be on hand at Members Open Studio. Paula Hefley will be available for informal advice and encouragement for watercolorists on Tuesdays, and Gwyn LaCrone will be in house for those especially interested in acrylics or oils on Thursdays. On days DeAnn McDaniel is working on projects, she will also be available for those interested in alcohol ink or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies and projects and receive free instruction, encouragement and support.
Classes
AL-ANON MEETINGS, noon Tuesdays, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.; 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP, 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month, New Community Church, 3600 E. Shawnee Bypass. All caregivers welcome. Feel free to come and share. Information: Stacy Williamson, Caregiver director, (918) 913-9585 or (918) 682-7891.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, in the Ark of Faith back office. Call Joe Kovac, (918) 682-2893 or sign up online at www.arkoffaith.org.
DIABETES CLASS, 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, Gaddy Drug. The topic, Sweet Spot, will include diabetes medications and weight loss and will have a workbook. Information and reservations: (918) 682-5584.
GED CLASSES, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Arrowhead Mall next to BancFirst. Free classes, sponsored by Union Public Schools. Information: (918) 681-4199.
MUSKOGEE SHARKS SWIM TEAM TRYOUTS, 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center, 566 N. Sixth St. A youth recreation and a USA competitive swim team is available year-round. Cost: $120 per season and an additional $73 for USA. Information: (918) 684-6304 or www.cityofmuskogee.com.
OVERCOMERS RECOVERY SUPPORT PROGRAM, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Faith-based teaching by G5 Outreach Ministries using a 90-day workbook. For people of all backgrounds to help addictions of drugs, alcohol, gambling, codependency issues, eating disorders, sex addictions, violence, and criminal behaviors. Information: (918) 681-4050.
REVERSING DIABETES, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Muskogee Public Library. Instructors: Tami Milligan, MSN-RN; and Ken Adams, P.A. Free. Six weekly sessions. Pre-register: (231) 884-2788.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY (TOPS 0618) MUSKOGEE, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 E. Haskell Blvd. Come see us. Come join us. Information: (918) 876-7245.
Dances
BEGINNERS LINE DANCING, 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Kiwanis Senior Citizens Center, 119 Spaulding Blvd. Free to everyone. Information: (918) 683-3572.
Events
AMERICAN LEGION POST 15, 4021 W. Broadway, Muskogee. Monthly membership meeting the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend, and all veterans invited. Information: (918) 913-1638.
BINGO AND LUNCH, Complimentary meal served at 11:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month, followed by a free bingo session at the Porum Landing Fire Department, eight miles west of Porum on Texanna Road or nine miles east of U.S. 69 on Texanna Road. Meals also will be served on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Blood pressure and glucose testing will be available at 10:45 a.m. Information: (918) 617-4743.
JR. NATURALIST SPRING BREAK HIKE, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 19 and March 21, The Papilion in Honor Heights Park. For children ages 8-12. Cost: $10/child, includes snack and t-shirt. To pre-register: kcoburn@muskogeeparks.org or (918) 684-6303.
MOVIES AT THE ROXY, Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and movies start at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. Admission is $5. Concessions will be available. Debit/credit cards accepted. Information: (918) 684-6366.
ORIENTAL MASONIC LODGE #430 meets at 6:30 p.m. first Tuesday of each month. Information: (918) 616-5306 or kcrissler@yahoo.com.
Exercise
ZUMBA WITH RACHEL MEINERSHAGEN, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Strictly Fitness. Information: (918) 683-2639.
WEDNESDAY
Classes
FREE GUITAR/BASS LESSONS WITH SELBY MINNER, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Jim Lucas Checotah Library. All are invited. Acoustic or electric guitar. All you need is an instrument and a desire to learn, relearn or improve your musical skills.
Dances
LINE DANCING LESSONS, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Hatbox Dance Building, 540 S. 40th St. Beginners to intermediate. Cost: $5 per person. No alcohol or smoking allowed. All ages welcome. Information: Stephanie Tippie, (918) 869-8544.
Events
MUSKOGEE BREAKFAST OPTIMIST CLUB, 7-7:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Catfish Ranch, South 69 Highway. Gather and have breakfast 6:30-7 a.m. New members welcome. Information: (918) 625-8501.
VETERANS JOB CLUB, meets fourth Wednesday of each month, 10 a.m., Muskogee Workforce Office.
THURSDAY
Classes
CHOCTAW LANGUAGE CLASS PHASE 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fife Indian United Methodist Church, 1100 Eufaula St. Work books provided for classes. Choctaw dictionary is helpful if you have one but not required. Advance enrollment is not necessary. Just show up to class. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Information: Abe Frazier, (918) 685-0058.
FREE GUITAR/BASS LESSONS WITH SELBY MINNER, 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. All are invited. Acoustic or electric guitar. All you need is an instrument and a desire to learn, relearn or improve your musical skills.
HERO (HELPING EVERYONE RECOVER AND OVERCOME) MEETING, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Christ Kingdom Builders Church, 1801 Baltimore Ave. Information: (918) 681-1817.
PTSD DISCUSSION GROUP, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Ark of Faith, 401 E. Broadway. Open to anyone with PTSD. Each month, they address one of the 12 symptoms.
VETERANS GUITAR CLASSES, 6:15-8:15 p.m. every Thursday (except on holidays), Ark of Faith, 401 E. Broadway. Taught by Steve House. Diversity inclusive. Guitars are donated. Complete the course to keep the guitar! Information: Sally, (918) 682-8411 after 10 a.m.
WARNER PUBLIC LIBRARY, story time for 3- and 4-year-olds, 10 a.m. Thursdays, 207 Eighth St., Warner. Information: (918) 463-2363.
Dances
LINE DANCING, 10-11:30 a.m. first, second, and fourth Thursdays of the month, 1-2:30 p.m. the third Thursday, Kiwanis Senior Citizens Center, 119 Spaulding Blvd. Free. Information: (918) 683-3572 or (918) 684-6310.
Events
BACONE COLLEGE & THE OKLAHOMA HISTORICAL SOCIETY ART GALA AND FUNDRAISER, March 12, Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, Oklahoma City. Fundraiser for the Bacone College School of Indian Art and Bacone Art Collection. Information: Dr. Nicole Been, beenn@bacone.edu or (918) 310-3043.
FORT GIBSON WOMEN'S CLUB MEETING, second Thursday each month. Formal meetings September through December. From June through August, they meet in various area restaurants to share ideas and for fellowship. New members always welcome. Information: Linda, (918) 686-3917; Judy, (918) 519-9840; Martha, (918) 478-3015; or Mary Jane, (918) 931-7953.
HONORING VETERANS LUNCH, noon to 1:05 p.m. Thursdays, Ark of Faith, 401 E. Broadway. Homemade church-prepared and restaurant-donated meals. No cost. Everyone is welcome.
QUILTING B'S SEWING GROUP, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays, Cookson United Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson.
SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL MUSKOGEE STROKE SUPPORT GROUP, 4-5 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Rehabilitation Dining Room, 300 Rockefeller Drive. Information: (918) 684-2420.
SAVE OUR WATER LAKE EUFAULA meets at 8 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Eufaula's First United Methodist Church, 220 S. Main St. Information: donledgar@aol.com.
TRINITY MASONIC LODGE #502 meets at 6:30 p.m. first Thursday of each month. Information: (918) 616-5306 or kcrissler@yahoo.com.
Exercise
CROSS MANIA, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Strictly Fitness. Information: (918) 683-2639.
MUSKOGEE RUNNING CLUB, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Indian Bowl. Free for all runners. Information: Martin Updike, martinupdike@hotmail.com or (918) 577-1956.
FRIDAY
Benefits
BOB COMPTON BBQ BENEFIT DINNER, 5-8 p.m. March 13, Warner Community Center, 802 Third St., Warner. Chopped beef, pulled pork or bologna, beans, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and drink. Plates $8. All proceeds will go towards medical bills and expenses for Bob Compton. Any donations are appreciated. Information: (918) 430-8579.
Classes
CELEBRATE RECOVERY, 6 p.m. Fridays, New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. For transportation: (918) 351-5218 or (918) 348-0424.
FREE ADDICTIONS PROGRAM, 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Baptist Temple, 821 Gibson St. Free to all who are addicted to drugs, gambling, alcohol, cigarettes, immorality, or more. Information: (918) 682-9999.
Concerts
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES #4042, 9 p.m. Fridays, 4090 Chandler Road. $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
RENTIESVILLE DUSK TIL DAWN BLUES FESTIVAL, 5 p.m.-5 a.m. Sept. 4-6, Down Home Blues Club, 701 D.C. Minner St., Rentiesville. 200 musicians, 30 bands on three stages. Cost: $18 per night. Kids free. Information: www.dcminnerblues.com/about or (918) 855-0978.
Dances
DANCE, 7-9 p.m. Fridays, Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center, 230 E. First St. Music by The High Mileage Band. Featuring classic country and 50s rock. Cost: $5 cover per person. Open to the public. Coffee and snacks provided. Come meet new friends and enjoy the fun. Information: (918) 456-0792; or (918) 530-2246.
Events
CHRISTIAN COFFEEHOUSE, 8-11 p.m. Fridays, Ark of Faith, 401 E. Broadway. March 13, Archie Sayes, Freedom Fellowship Nazarene Church and open mic; March 20, Jeremy and Jennifer Jones, Stump the Singing Pastor and open mic; March 27, Veteran's Night, Veterans' Guitar Class and open mic. Coffeehouse encourages original works and offers a place to practice, share, learn and fellowship. Information: Sally, (918) 682-8411, after 10 a.m.
Theater
TAHLEQUAH COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE 46th SEASON, April 17-19, 24-26, "Drop Dead." All shows are dinner theater performances and are performed at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah. Tickets are available on www.tcpok.com (click on the tickets tab). Box office phone number is (918) 822-4440.
SATURDAY
Benefits
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., first Saturday of the month, American Legion Post 20, 201 Railroad and Walnut streets, Fort Gibson. Cost: $6. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits, and gravy. Information: Tim Smith, (918) 577-8738.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT DAY BENEFIT BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., third Saturday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7, 4815 W. Okmulgee Ave. Cost: $5, all you can eat. Menu: Eggs, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, coffee, milk, juice and chocolate milk. Proceeds directly support local Disabled American Veterans and their families. Information: Melvin Francis, (918) 490-3134.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST, 7 to 9:30 a.m., first Saturday of each month at Porum Landing Fire Department, eight miles west of Porum on Texanna Road or nine miles east of U.S. 69 on Texanna Road. Breakfast will be Harry's biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, grits, coffee, and orange juice. Proceeds help fund emergency and medical emergency services offered by the Porum Landing Fire Department. Information: (918) 617-4743.
Classes
DOORWAYS OF HOPE, Saturdays, Central Baptist Church, 624 East Side Blvd. 5 p.m. meal, 6 p.m. big meeting, 7 p.m. small group meeting. For transportation: (918) 360-5061 or (918) 683-2946.
MUSKOGEE SWIM & FITNESS FAMILY SWIM, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays, Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center, 566 N. Sixth St. Cost: $3. Information: (918) 684-6304 or www.cityofmuskogee.com.
Concerts
THE BEST OF MOTOWN AND MORE, 6:30 p.m. dinner and 7:30 p.m. show March 14, Legacy On Main Street, 224 N. Main St., Eufaula. Dinner and show, $50. Show only, $30. Purchase tickets online at www.legacyonmainstreet.com or at Our Favorite Place, 127 N. Main St., Eufaula.
RENTIESVILLE SPRINGING THE BLUES MINI FEST, 2 p.m. April 18-19, Down Home Blues Club, 701 D.C. Minner St., Rentiesville. Eight bands. Season grand opening fundraiser. Information: (918) 855-0978.
Dances
AMERICAN LEGION POST 15 SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE, 7 p.m. Saturdays, American Legion Post 15, 40th and Broadway. Must be 21 or older. No smoking. Line dancing, two-step, waltz. Live music. Information: (918) 310-9145.
Events
36th ANNUAL AZALEA PAGEANT, March 21, Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. Girls from birth to 18-years can enter. There are eight different age groups. Entry forms can be found on Debbie Morgan, the pageant director's Facebook page (Debbie Warren Morgan), calling or texting (918) 360-6886 or emailing debbiemorgan1112@gmail.com. You can also pick up forms at Crowning Moments and Kids N More in Muskogee.
ALL NATIONS SDA HEALTH FAIR, 2-5 p.m. March 21, Haskell Community Center. Check up for your physical and spiritual health. Get a free health check-up: blood pressure check, glucose check, prayer booth, health nuggets, emergency preparedness, CPR demonstration and much more. Information: (918) 906-0535, 110 E. Commercial, Haskell and allnations.adventistchurch.org.
DADDY & DAUGHTER/MOTHER & SON DANCE, 6-9 p.m. March 7, Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Free event. Donations are welcome. Information: Darryl Brown, (918) 232-8044 or www.facebook.com/MuskogeeCommunityKeepers.
MOTORCYCLE DINNER RUN, 5 p.m. Saturdays, weather permitting. Everyone is welcome. Dinner afterward. For meeting location, call Steve Hill, (918) 441-1352 or Lorraine Hill, (918) 913-1690.
POP UP SHOPS DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL, Third Saturday of every month, Eufaula. Information: (918) 605-7405.
WILD ONION DINNER, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14, Fife Indian United Methodist Church, 1100 Eufaula Ave. Cost: $8 a plate. Scrambled eggs and wild onions, ham or salt pork, hominy, beans, fry bread, dessert and drink.
Reunions
MUSKOGEE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL OF 1970 50th REUNION, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Muskogee Country Club. Cost: $35 per person. Information: Bob/Gwen Coburn, Bcoburn@suddenlink.net or Facebook Muskogee Central High School of 1970.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.