FRIDAY
Benefits
BOB COMPTON BBQ BENEFIT DINNER, 5-8 p.m. March 13, Warner Community Center, 802 Third St., Warner. Chopped beef, pulled pork or bologna, beans, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and drink. Plates $8. All proceeds will go towards medical bills and expenses for Bob Compton. Any donations are appreciated. Information: (918) 430-8579.
Classes
CELEBRATE RECOVERY, 6 p.m. Fridays, New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. For transportation: (918) 351-5218 or (918) 348-0424.
FREE ADDICTIONS PROGRAM, 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Baptist Temple, 821 Gibson St. Free to all who are addicted to drugs, gambling, alcohol, cigarettes, immorality, or more. Information: (918) 682-9999.
Concerts
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES #4042, 9 p.m. Fridays, 4090 Chandler Road. $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
RENTIESVILLE DUSK TIL DAWN BLUES FESTIVAL, 5 p.m.-5 a.m. Sept. 4-6, Down Home Blues Club, 701 D.C. Minner St., Rentiesville. 200 musicians, 30 bands on three stages. Cost: $18 per night. Kids free. Information: www.dcminnerblues.com/about or (918) 855-0978.
Dances
DANCE, 7-9 p.m. Fridays, Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center, 230 E. First St. Music by The High Mileage Band. Featuring classic country and 50s rock. Cost: $5 cover per person. Open to the public. Coffee and snacks provided. Come meet new friends and enjoy the fun. Information: (918) 456-0792; or (918) 530-2246.
Events
CHRISTIAN COFFEEHOUSE, 8-11 p.m. Fridays, Ark of Faith, 401 E. Broadway. March 6, Steve and Cheryl House and open mic; March 13, Archie Sayes, Freedom Fellowship Nazarene Church and open mic; March 20, Jeremy and Jennifer Jones, Stump the Singing Pastor and open mic; March 27, Veteran's Night, Veterans' Guitar Class and open mic. Coffeehouse encourages original works and offers a place to practice, share, learn and fellowship. Information: Sally, (918) 682-8411, after 10 a.m.
INDIAN TACO SALE, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 6, Bacone College Campus. Delivery pre-order only. Cost: Taco only, $7; taco and drink, $8; taco, drink and dessert, $9. Cash only. Free delivery in Muskogee for orders of five or more. Call (918) 360-2737 to order.
Theater
TAHLEQUAH COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE 46th SEASON, April 17-19, 24-26, "Drop Dead." All shows are dinner theater performances and are performed at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave., Tahlequah. Tickets are available on www.tcpok.com (click on the tickets tab). Box office phone number is (918) 822-4440.
SATURDAY
Benefits
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., first Saturday of the month, American Legion Post 20, 201 Railroad and Walnut streets, Fort Gibson. Cost: $6. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits, and gravy. Information: Tim Smith, (918) 577-8738.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT DAY BENEFIT BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., third Saturday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7, 4815 W. Okmulgee Ave. Cost: $5, all you can eat. Menu: Eggs, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, coffee, milk, juice and chocolate milk. Proceeds directly support local Disabled American Veterans and their families. Information: Melvin Francis, (918) 490-3134.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST, 7 to 9:30 a.m., first Saturday of each month at Porum Landing Fire Department, eight miles west of Porum on Texanna Road or nine miles east of U.S. 69 on Texanna Road. Breakfast will be Harry's biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, grits, coffee, and orange juice. Proceeds help fund emergency and medical emergency services offered by the Porum Landing Fire Department. Information: (918) 617-4743.
Classes
DOORWAYS OF HOPE, Saturdays, Central Baptist Church, 624 East Side Blvd. 5 p.m. meal, 6 p.m. big meeting, 7 p.m. small group meeting. For transportation: (918) 360-5061 or (918) 683-2946.
MUSKOGEE SWIM & FITNESS FAMILY SWIM, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays, Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center, 566 N. Sixth St. Cost: $3. Information: (918) 684-6304 or www.cityofmuskogee.com.
Concerts
THE BEST OF MOTOWN AND MORE, 6:30 p.m. dinner and 7:30 p.m. show March 14, Legacy On Main Street, 224 N. Main St., Eufaula. Dinner and show, $50. Show only, $30. Purchase tickets online at www.legacyonmainstreet.com or at Our Favorite Place, 127 N. Main St., Eufaula.
RENTIESVILLE SPRINGING THE BLUES MINI FEST, 2 p.m. April 18-19, Down Home Blues Club, 701 D.C. Minner St., Rentiesville. Eight bands. Season grand opening fundraiser. Information: (918) 855-0978.
Dances
AMERICAN LEGION POST 15 SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE, 7 p.m. Saturdays, American Legion Post 15, 40th and Broadway. Must be 21 or older. No smoking. Line dancing, two-step, waltz. Live music. Information: (918) 310-9145.
Events
36th ANNUAL AZALEA PAGEANT, March 21, Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. Girls from birth to 18-years can enter. There are eight different age groups. Entry forms can be found on Debbie Morgan, the pageant director's Facebook page (Debbie Warren Morgan), calling or texting (918) 360-6886 or emailing debbiemorgan1112@gmail.com. You can also pick up forms at Crowning Moments and Kids N More in Muskogee.
ALL NATIONS SDA HEALTH FAIR, 2-5 p.m. March 21, Haskell Community Center. Check up for your physical and spiritual health. Get a free health check-up: blood pressure check, glucose check, prayer booth, health nuggets, emergency preparedness, CPR demonstration and much more. Information: (918) 906-0535, 110 E. Commercial, Haskell and allnations.adventistchurch.org.
DADDY & DAUGHTER/MOTHER & SON DANCE, 6-9 p.m. March 7, Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Free event. Donations are welcome. Information: Darryl Brown, (918) 232-8044 or www.facebook.com/MuskogeeCommunityKeepers.
MOTORCYCLE DINNER RUN, 5 p.m. Saturdays, weather permitting. Everyone is welcome. Dinner afterward. For meeting location, call Steve Hill, (918) 441-1352 or Lorraine Hill, (918) 913-1690.
POP UP SHOPS DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL, Third Saturday of every month, Eufaula. Information: (918) 605-7405.
WILD ONION DINNER, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14, Fife Indian United Methodist Church, 1100 Eufaula Ave. Cost: $8 a plate. Scrambled eggs and wild onions, ham or salt pork, hominy, beans, fry bread, dessert and drink.
Reunions
MUSKOGEE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL OF 1970 50th REUNION, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Muskogee Country Club. Cost: $35 per person. Information: Bob/Gwen Coburn, Bcoburn@suddenlink.net or Facebook Muskogee Central High School of 1970.
