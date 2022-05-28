Three Forks History: Fort Gibson — hallowed place of burial

The National Cemetery system began during the Civil War, and by the end of this conflict there were about 40 such cemeteries located near battlefields.
Immediately after the war ended, more land was acquired to provide burial grounds for nearly 300,000 Union dead. Probably the best known of these are at Arlington, Virginia, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Cemeteries that came later often were located near military posts such as Fort Gibson. The site chosen for the Fort Gibson National Cemetery was on the south side of the Tahlequah Road in the southeast corner of the military reservation.
As required for each National Cemetery, there was a flagpole placed at the center of the grounds and a cannon monument with twenty-one shots of cannon stacked around it. In the Fort Gibson National Cemetery, an Officer’s Circle surrounds the flag with 38 graves.
Most of these graves were moved there from other locations. They include such notable individuals as John Nicks, first post sutler, Billy Bowlegs, Seminole warrior, and Talahina Houston, the Cherokee wife of Sam Houston.
In 1868, the military began the process of locating the graves of Civil War veterans in Indian Territory and moving them to the National Cemetery. Contractors were hired to locate and move the war dead from known battle locations.
Sites at Cabin Creek, Flat Rock, Fort Wayne, Fourteen Mile Creek, Hilderbrands Mill, Honey Springs, Mackey’s Saline, Park Hill, Tahlequah, Twelve Mile Creek, and Wolf Creek gave up their dead to the new cemetery.
For Confederate soldiers, the removal of bodies from battlefields to cemeteries fell to members of their families. Organizations such as the United Daughters of the Confederacy were formed to raise the needed funds to pay to transfer soldiers’ remains to family, church or municipal cemeteries.
By 1869 more than 2,000 re-interments had occurred, with graves moved from 22 different sites around Indian Territory. A majority of these graves had no identifying markers and were re-interred as “Unknown.”
Though originally intended to provide burial grounds for Union Civil War dead, the purpose was soon expanded. The graves from the Fort Gibson Post Cemetery also were moved to this new location.
In 1872, graves from other closed forts in Indian Territory were moved to the Fort Gibson National Cemetery. In time the purpose broadened again, allowing any Union veteran to be buried in a National Cemetery.
Eventually burial rights in a National Cemetery were extended to any veteran who had died in service or had been honorably discharged (as well as their spouses).
The first burials in the Fort Gibson National Cemetery of other war veterans occurred in 1898 after the Spanish-American War. Many Indian Territory men fought with the Rough Riders in Cuba, and some who died in this conflict were brought home to Fort Gibson.
Today, soldiers who have participated in nearly every U.S. conflict have found a place of rest in the National Cemetery. This cemetery stands as a monument to freedom and provides a hallowed place of burial from a grateful nation.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
