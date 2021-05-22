Three Forks History: Ten Indians could form cooperatives

In the 1930s, various reform measures relating to Native Americans were passed by Congress. Recognizing that the abject poverty being experienced by some tribal members was the result of such policies as allotments and insensitive efforts at assimilation, some Congressional members sought to alleviate the problems government “solutions” had created.
In 1934, Congress passed the Wheeler-Howard Act, also called the Indian Reorganization Act. This act prohibited the further allotment of land and ordered lands not allotted or settled to be returned to tribal ownership.
Funds were set aside to help landless Indians purchase land and also to provide student loans to Indians for college or trade schools. It also forbade the sale of restricted land without the consent of the Secretary of the Interior.
This last provision among others was met with hostility by some Native Americans in Oklahoma as well as other special interest groups like oil producers and real estate investors. Years of betrayal by politicians left many in Oklahoma suspicious of any effort by Congress to “fix the Indian problem.”
Some felt the bill would force Indians in Oklahoma onto reservations. The Oklahoma delegation to Congress succeeded in getting Oklahoma exempted from most of the provisions of the Wheeler-Howard Act.
Instead, Senator Elmer Thomas and Congressman William Rogers authored a separate bill called the Oklahoma Indian Welfare Act. This act pledged support for building schools and hospitals for Oklahoma Indians. The Secretary of the Interior was authorized to acquire land and hold it in trust for the common use of the tribe.
These tribes could write new constitutions and form corporations to manage tribal affairs. Any 10 Indians could form cooperatives for farming and marketing their produce and would have access to a revolving loan fund to assist their efforts.
Through these co-ops, some of the traditions of communal land ownership and community care were revived after having been wrested away from the tribes through allotments and the dissolution of their governments.
