Tulsa living facility to honor late Muskogee nurse

Sue Holloway was dedicated to education, nursing and helping others achieve there goals.
Clarehouse, the oldest social model hospice home in Oklahoma, believes Holloway should be honored for her dedication.
In partnership with the Holloway family, Clarehouse, a nonprofit, created the Sue Holloway Memorial Scholarships in 2022 in Holloway’s memory to honor and support nursing and nursing assistant students who are committed to best practice end-of-life care across the health care continuum.
Christian McLain, donor relations manager at Clarehouse, said the program developed out of a friendship.
"Sue was friends with Pam Kiser, one of our board members," he said. "The family decided to get together and make a donation to Clarehouse in Sue's memory. They knew how much Sue cared about helping students in their nursing career, and they wanted to see what a partnership would look like with us to create a scholarship for nursing students."
A graduate of Bacone College, Holloway moved to Muskogee in 1968 from Arkansas to help her husband Max get his engineering firm off the ground. The couple remained in Muskogee until Sue's death in 2020.
"Pam and Sue were such good friends," said Sue's widower Max. "Sue was devoted to the nursing profession and wanted to help those wanting to enter the profession."
Giving is not foreign to the Holloways. The family is responsible for assisting Muskogee High School softball players with college education funds.
Laura Holloway Carter was a member of the 1983 Muskogee High School slowpitch softball state championship and was inducted into the MHS Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.
According to Max, it was Laura who spearheaded the scholarship campaign at Clarehouse within the family.
"Mom worked for the state most of her career with the Department of Human Services," said Laura, a semi-retired attorney. "She would occasionally help out at Clarehouse and that's how the friendship with Pam came to be. Mom loved nursing and loved helping people who need help.
"This is a way for us to honor her."
There are three different scholarships to be awarded, depending on the degree the student is seeking:
• Registered nurse: A $2,000 award will be presented to selected applicants enrolled in an approved program in Oklahoma. Nursing students include those enrolled in traditional and bridge programs.
• Licensed practical nurse: A $1,000 award will be presented to selected applicants enrolled in an approved program in Oklahoma.
• Nursing assistant students: A $500 award will be presented to selected applicants enrolled in an approved program in Oklahoma.
Students are invited to submit applications and supporting documents March 1 through May 31 on the clarehouse.org website. Award announcements will be made July.
You can help
If you would like to contribute to the Sue Holloway Scholarship Fund, contact Christian McLain at (918) 994-6275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.