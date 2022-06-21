Praise and worship filled Elliott Park during the Oklahoma Juneteenth Historical Foundation's celebration on Sunday.
"It's the worship and remembering from whence we came and that's what it's all about," Ramona Stanford said as she fanned herself under a shady tree. "When we were freed, and we didn't know that we were freed. Once we found out that we were free, can you imagine how beautiful that is to know we don't have to go through the trials and tribulations we've been through? It's a beautiful thing. I really, really love it."
Meanwhile, Rotary Park brimmed with rap music and children's games during Tfatt's Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration.
Trecol Myers spent the early afternoon at his smoker. He said he expected to grill 150 to 200 hamburgers and 400 hot dogs that afternoon.
"We want to make sure all the kids get fed and and have a good time at this Juneteenth event," Myers said. "This is a special time because we get to celebrate amongst ourselves. It's just people coming out, having a good time, giving back to the community."
The music and food may have been different at Muskogee's two Juneteenth celebrations on Sunday, but the spirit of community filled them both.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 that the abolition of slavery was officially ratified in Texas — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the end of the Civil War.
Myers said celebration couldn't come at better time, celebrating both Juneteenth and Father's Day, he said. "We are just honoring these young men and celebrating Juneteenth at the same time."
Elvin McCoy celebrated his birthday, as well as Juneteenth, during the Elliott Park celebration. He said he comes each year.
"I wouldn't miss it. It's a good time to remember how much freedom means to us. And it's a good community event where we can all get together and enjoy one another peacefully," he said. "There's brisket, a lot of water to keep me refreshed."
The Elliott Park celebration featured free barbecue. Some pastors delivered messages.
The Rotary celebration featured children's games and motivational speeches. There also was a bench full of free books for children.
Triirmain Bates, who organized the Rotary celebration, said he was pleased.
"They're eating good, everybody's having fun," Bates said. "There's going to be more people coming out."
He said he expected a lot of people to go to both Muskogee Juneteenth celebrations, as well as one in Taft that evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.