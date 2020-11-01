'Veteran Surgeon's View of the Civil War' presentation at Honey Springs Battlefield

CHECOTAH — Honey Springs Battlefield will host "Veteran Surgeon's View of the Civil War," a special presentation about Civil War surgery and medicine by Dr. David Harris at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7.
Harris will be dressed in Civil War-period attire while discussing medical practices used during the war and the realities surgeons faced. His presentation will include medical artifacts and items from the era. Harris has hosted multiple programs at many Civil War sites, including Vicksburg National Military Park.
This program is free with regular admission. Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to this outdoor program. Social-distancing of at least six to eight feet is required for those who attend the program. The Oklahoma Historical Society requires face masks in all public areas of its museums, sites and affiliates, including Honey Springs Battlefield.
For more information regarding the presentation and Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call (918) 473-5572. Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Checotah.
The Visitor Center is located on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.