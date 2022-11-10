Veterans Day closings

The following is a list of businesses and offices that will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
Federal, state, county and city offices, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5, and Muskogee City Hall.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices are closed Friday. However, residential and commercial trash pickup will be available. There will be yard waste pickup for this week.
The Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., is closed Friday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows are closed Friday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
All banks and credit unions are closed Friday.
